Two drug offenders get chance to avoid convictionPari will have their ...
Matthew J. Lahman, 41, of 113 W. Stone St., Gibsonburg, and Andrew S. Dunn, 34, of 2 S. Old State Road, Norwalk, will both have their charges dismissed if they successfully complete drug treatment. Lahman was charged with possession of oxycodon, a fifth-degree felony which carries six to 12 months in jail and a fine of up to $2,500.
