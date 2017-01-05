This is a view from in front of Norwalk Catholic School looking north on Milan Avenue.
The upcoming improvements in the Milan Avenue and Marshall Street area near Norwalk Catholic School will focus on student safety. Snyder has told city council the work will be done in the summer because the project will affect traffic greatly.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Reflector.
Comments
Add your comments below
Norwalk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sakura, Norwalk's newest restaurant will dish o...
|Dec 16
|tom sanford
|1
|Ashley Long
|Dec 10
|Wondering
|2
|jamie mullins charlies bar
|Oct '16
|barfly101
|1
|Vote for Donald J Trump
|Oct '16
|MAGA
|1
|Larry and Carol Bartlett
|Aug '16
|aadrivers
|7
|Lippert and Lane tie the knotLocal couple excha...
|Jul '16
|They cannot kill ...
|3
|Life flight (May '16)
|May '16
|Matt
|1
Find what you want!
Search Norwalk Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC