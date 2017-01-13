'Suspicious' fire under investigationDamage contained to single...
Norwalk firefighters were dispatched to an apartment at 609 Ohio 61 E. at 8:51 p.m. Wednesday for a reported structure fire with a possible occupant inside. Upon arrival, they discovered flames coming mainly from the back of the building.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Reflector.
Comments
Add your comments below
Norwalk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sakura, Norwalk's newest restaurant will dish o...
|Dec 16
|tom sanford
|1
|Ashley Long
|Dec '16
|Wondering
|2
|jamie mullins charlies bar
|Oct '16
|barfly101
|1
|Vote for Donald J Trump
|Oct '16
|MAGA
|1
|Larry and Carol Bartlett
|Aug '16
|aadrivers
|7
|Lippert and Lane tie the knotLocal couple excha...
|Jul '16
|They cannot kill ...
|3
|Life flight (May '16)
|May '16
|Matt
|1
Find what you want!
Search Norwalk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC