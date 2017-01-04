Ruts can be seen everywhere at Veterans Memorial Lake Park.
Tire tracks and bare patches of muddy ground: anyone visiting Veterans Memorial Lake Park is likely familiar with the sight. Although vehicles are not technically allowed on the grass, that doesn't stop some drivers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Reflector.
Comments
Add your comments below
Norwalk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sakura, Norwalk's newest restaurant will dish o...
|Dec 16
|tom sanford
|1
|Ashley Long
|Dec 10
|Wondering
|2
|jamie mullins charlies bar
|Oct '16
|barfly101
|1
|Vote for Donald J Trump
|Oct '16
|MAGA
|1
|Larry and Carol Bartlett
|Aug '16
|aadrivers
|7
|Lippert and Lane tie the knotLocal couple excha...
|Jul '16
|They cannot kill ...
|3
|Life flight (May '16)
|May '16
|Matt
|1
Find what you want!
Search Norwalk Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC