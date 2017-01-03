Project to enhance reliability of more than 4,000 Friends Electric...

In pursuing greater reliability for its members, Buckeye Power, the generation and transmission cooperative serving Ohio's electric cooperatives, has been working with FirstEnergy/Ohio Edison to address concerns in a large portion of Firelands Electric's service territory. As a result of these lengthy discussions, FirstEnergy is moving forward with a project to build a 69-kilovolt transmission line that will greatly enhance reliability for Firelands Electric Co-op members, along with customers of Ohio Edison.

