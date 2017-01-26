Ohio Auditor David Yost explains a he...

Ohio Auditor David Yost explains a heat map of financial health...

After weathering the last recession and state budget cuts, local cities and counties appear to be fiscally healthy in general, but there are some danger signs, according to a new report. State Auditor David Yost said Wednesday that 15 cities and one county, rural Fayette County southwest of Columbus, are experiencing "elevated financial stress" eight years into the current economic recovery.

