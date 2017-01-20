Norwalk announces 2017 Hall of Famers...

Norwalk announces 2017 Hall of FamersFactor, Corrigan, Bersche,...

Friday Jan 20 Read more: Norwalk Reflector

The Norwalk High School Hall of Fame Committee is proud to announce this years Hall of Fame inductees: Robert Factor , Peggy Corrigan , Jim Bersche , Tina Linder Davidson , and T.J. Horner Thomas . This years NHS hall of fame ceremony will be held Saturday, January 28th.

