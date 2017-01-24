Murder suspect on the run Today at
An all-points bulletin has been issued for Jere David Crawford, 21, New London, a suspect in the Friday night slaying of Joseph V. and Edward Hooker. A second suspect, Thomas J. Hedges, 23, formerly of Indianapolis, Ind., was on his way back to Ohio today after waiving extradition Wednesday.
