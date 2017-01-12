Mayor Dudley has made application for enlistmentHere are the top...

Mayor Dudley has made application for...

Joe E. Dudley, Norwalk insurance man, who when elected Republican mayor of this city at the age of 31, in 1940, became the youngest mayor of Ohio, has applied for enlistment in the U.S. Army as a Volunteer Officers' Candidate. On Monday, he passed the physical and preliminary mental tests at Camp Perry.

