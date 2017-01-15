Lockwood, Kuns lead EHOVE boardDiane Streeter resigns from school board. Today at
The EHOVE Board of Education recently enjoyed a breakfast prepared by Chef Beth Funk and the high school culinary arts students in honor of School Board Recognition Month. Dr. Paul Lockwood was elected as the board president and Carole Kuns as vice president.
