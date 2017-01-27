Local constable praised for solving crime, being diligentCriminal...
In the days before organized police departments, most communities employed a marshal or night watchman to keep an eye on the town overnight. These men were brave even though they were armed, for if they met up with even one criminal operating on his own, it usually was not easy to subdue the person or solve the crime they might have committed.
