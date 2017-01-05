'I didn't intend to break the law'Judge grants probation to Norwalk...
Teresa L. Rogers, 52, of 7 Freun St., pleaded guilty to trafficking in alprazolam in November. The charge is for two controlled drug buys on April 21 and June 30. Before the judge passed a verdict, Rogers' attorney Reese Wineman said his client's clean record over the past 10 years and current health problems would make incarceration a bad idea.
