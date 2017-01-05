'I didn't intend to break the law'Jud...

'I didn't intend to break the law'Judge grants probation to Norwalk...

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Norwalk Reflector

Teresa L. Rogers, 52, of 7 Freun St., pleaded guilty to trafficking in alprazolam in November. The charge is for two controlled drug buys on April 21 and June 30. Before the judge passed a verdict, Rogers' attorney Reese Wineman said his client's clean record over the past 10 years and current health problems would make incarceration a bad idea.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Reflector.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Norwalk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sakura, Norwalk's newest restaurant will dish o... Dec 16 tom sanford 1
Ashley Long Dec 10 Wondering 2
jamie mullins charlies bar Oct '16 barfly101 1
Vote for Donald J Trump Oct '16 MAGA 1
News Larry and Carol Bartlett Aug '16 aadrivers 7
News Lippert and Lane tie the knotLocal couple excha... Jul '16 They cannot kill ... 3
Life flight (May '16) May '16 Matt 1
See all Norwalk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Norwalk Forum Now

Norwalk Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Norwalk Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Wikileaks
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Health Care
  4. Gunman
  5. Afghanistan
 

Norwalk, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,880 • Total comments across all topics: 277,657,128

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC