Hiccoughs are cured by use of ice creamHere are the top stories in...
It is given out that Fred Boose of East Milan, stopped an attack of hiccoughs by eating less ice cream. Boose was taken ill last Thursday at the home of his father, John Boose, on Grove Street.
