Drug deal put on probationMan receives same sentence as wife for trafficking Xanax. Today at
A Norwalk man with a "significant adult criminal history" was sentenced to three years of probation Tuesday for trafficking in alprazolam . Christopher R. Rogers, 52, of 7 Fruen St., was charged with the fifth-degree felony in connection with two controlled drug buys on April 21 and June 30. In this case his wife, Teresa Rogers, was sentenced earlier this month for the same crime.
