Driver killed on Main StreetJan. 25, 1973 Today at
Irvin J. Oglesby of Norwalk was killed instantly this morning when his eastbound car plowed into the rear of a semi-trailer truck loaded with 55,000 pounds of sand. The accident happened on East Main Street, just west of Prospect Street.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Reflector.
Comments
Add your comments below
Norwalk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sakura, Norwalk's newest restaurant will dish o...
|Dec '16
|tom sanford
|1
|Ashley Long
|Dec '16
|Wondering
|2
|jamie mullins charlies bar
|Oct '16
|barfly101
|1
|Vote for Donald J Trump
|Oct '16
|MAGA
|1
|Larry and Carol Bartlett
|Aug '16
|aadrivers
|7
|Lippert and Lane tie the knotLocal couple excha... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|They cannot kill ...
|3
|Life flight (May '16)
|May '16
|Matt
|1
Find what you want!
Search Norwalk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC