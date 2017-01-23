Don Hohler, left and his wife, Marjean.

Don Hohler, left and his wife, Marjean.

Lifelong Norwalk resident Don Hohler was presented with a Summit Motorsports Park Lifetime Achievement Award during an especially engaging moment at the park's 43rd Annual Accel Banquet of Champions, Jan. 14, 2017 at Sawmill Creek Resort in Huron, Ohio. Hohler, who discovered a passion for writing as a junior at St. Paul High School in Norwalk in 1955, went on to work at two service stations before accepting a full-time position as a sports department writer at the Norwalk Reflector in 1959.

