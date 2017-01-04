Council approves multiple construction projectsMany of the projects...
Norwalk city council has authorized Mayor Rob Duncan and public works director Josh Snyder to advertise bids for seven construction projects in the city this year. Those projects are: Sewer lining, sidewalk replacement, street resurfacing, Milan Avenue improvement, Jefferson Street lift station, curbs and Milan Avenue drainage.
