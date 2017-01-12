Could Norwalk get an outdoor shooting range?City officials warn of...
Norwalk city officials shared with council members Tuesday what it would mean if they amend codified ordinances to allow a proposed outdoor shooting range in the heavy manufacturing district. "We already allow an indoor shooting range," Norwalk Law Director Stuart O'Hara said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Reflector.
