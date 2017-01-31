City to terminate revolving loan programThe program was last used by...
Norwalk city council is expected to OK terminating the federal Economic Development Administration revolving loan fund program during tonight's meeting. "We haven't done anything with the money for a long period of time and they want the money back," Norwalk Finance Director Diane Eschen said.
