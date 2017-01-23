breaking Bar 145 closes
The management announced the closing of the Milan Avenue eatery - a gastro-pub known for its burgers, bands and bourbon - with a sign on the door. "We would like to thank the Norwalk residents for their patronage over the past few years.
