Borgers, New Horizons considering expansion in NorwalkNorwalk city...

Two Norwalk manufacturers have announced their potential plans to invest in their local operation, further signaling the recent trend of economic growth within the city. City council members faces a resolution during tonight's meeting that would authorize Norwalk Mayor Rob Duncan to enter into an Ohio enterprise zone agreement with Borgers Ohio Inc. and New Horizons Baking Co.

