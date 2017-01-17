Bennett says Norwalk company here to stayBusiness has been sold to...
Paul Bennett said the company is looking forward to many more good years right here in Norwalk, despite having new owners. "We want to keep the company doing business as it has the previous 100 years," said Bennett, the company's chief operating officer.
