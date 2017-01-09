Benefit planned for 'wonderful guy who'd help anyone who needed...

Benefit planned for 'wonderful guy wh...

Norwalk Reflector

At just 45, Norwalk's Kevin Stoddard has has been diagnosed with stage four pancreatic cancer, a condition that has rendered him unable to work and struggling "financially, physically and emotionally." "We're just trying to raise a bit of money for him for bills and everyday expenses," said John Young, president of the Norwalk Eagle Riders who are helping to organize a dinner benefit for Stoddard.

