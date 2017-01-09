Benefit planned for 'wonderful guy who'd help anyone who needed...

At just 45, Norwalk's Kevin Stoddard has has been diagnosed with stage four pancreatic cancer, a condition that has rendered him unable to work and struggling "financially, physically and emotionally." "We're just trying to raise a bit of money for him for bills and everyday expenses," said John Young, president of the Norwalk Eagle Riders who are helping to organize a dinner benefit for Stoddard.

