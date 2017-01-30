alert Norwalk hikes water, sewer rates
The city of Norwalk water and sewer bills received in February for January consumption will reflect an increase in rates. The water rate for usage more than 1,000 gallons within Norwalk city limits will increase from 84 cents per 100 gallons to 86 cents per 100 gallons.
