Work continues on Dunkin' Donuts, Japanese restaurant in...
Casa Bravos, an authentic Mexican restaurant just opened it's doors Saturday, but it's not the only new place where Norwalkians will be able to grab a bite or quick coffee. The Japanese restaurant Sakura already has signs up and seems to be well along in its renovations.
