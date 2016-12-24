While not white, Christmas could be wetBrief respite from the cold on ...
Forecasters are calling for patchy drizzle in Norwalk on Sunday, with a high near 40 and a low around 37. Then, Norwalk residents will enjoy a brief respite from the cold as the temperature on Monday will approach 60. But it might not be a good day to do things outdoors, however, as the weather will be breezy and rainy. Today - A chance of rain, mainly before 7 a.m. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 40. West wind 5 to 10 mph.
Norwalk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sakura, Norwalk's newest restaurant will dish o...
|Dec 16
|tom sanford
|1
|Ashley Long
|Dec 10
|Wondering
|2
|jamie mullins charlies bar
|Oct '16
|barfly101
|1
|Vote for Donald J Trump
|Oct '16
|MAGA
|1
|Larry and Carol Bartlett
|Aug '16
|aadrivers
|7
|Lippert and Lane tie the knotLocal couple excha...
|Jul '16
|They cannot kill ...
|3
|Life flight (May '16)
|May '16
|Matt
|1
