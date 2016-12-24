Sheriff admits he was jay walking when hit by carHere are the top...
"I admit I was in the wrong and I am ready to make a public statement," Huron County Sheriff Harry Broome confessed today Sheriff Broome admitted that he had been jay walking Wednesday evening opposite the court house when he was struck by a car, the driver of which he failed to identify. The sheriff said the car struck him on the posterior and sent him sprawling, even knocking off one of his shoes.
