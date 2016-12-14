Sakura, Norwalk's newest restaurant w...

Sakura, Norwalk's newest restaurant will dish out a variety of Asian...

There are 1 comment on the Norwalk Reflector story from Wednesday Dec 14, titled Sakura, Norwalk's newest restaurant will dish out a variety of Asian.... In it, Norwalk Reflector reports that:

Norwalk offers burgers, pizza, Chinese and Mexican food, and now it can add Japanese cuisine to the list as well. Sakura, a Japanese sushi and Asian food restaurant, opened Tuesday at the Milan Avenue building that has housed several Chinese restaurants over the years, most recently Norwalk Buffet.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Norwalk Reflector.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
tom sanford

Dover, OH

#1 Friday Dec 16
they dont advertise a phone number
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Norwalk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ashley Long Dec 10 Wondering 2
jamie mullins charlies bar Oct '16 barfly101 1
Vote for Donald J Trump Oct '16 MAGA 1
News Larry and Carol Bartlett Aug '16 aadrivers 7
News Lippert and Lane tie the knotLocal couple excha... Jul '16 They cannot kill ... 3
Life flight (May '16) May '16 Matt 1
News Suspected burglar arrested shortly after incident (Aug '14) Mar '16 Trix 2
See all Norwalk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Norwalk Forum Now

Norwalk Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Norwalk Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
 

Norwalk, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,330 • Total comments across all topics: 277,297,844

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC