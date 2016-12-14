Sakura, Norwalk's newest restaurant will dish out a variety of Asian...
There are 1 comment on the Norwalk Reflector story from Wednesday Dec 14, titled Sakura, Norwalk's newest restaurant will dish out a variety of Asian.... In it, Norwalk Reflector reports that:
Norwalk offers burgers, pizza, Chinese and Mexican food, and now it can add Japanese cuisine to the list as well. Sakura, a Japanese sushi and Asian food restaurant, opened Tuesday at the Milan Avenue building that has housed several Chinese restaurants over the years, most recently Norwalk Buffet.
#1 Friday Dec 16
they dont advertise a phone number
