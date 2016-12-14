There are on the Norwalk Reflector story from Wednesday Dec 14, titled Sakura, Norwalk's newest restaurant will dish out a variety of Asian.... In it, Norwalk Reflector reports that:

Norwalk offers burgers, pizza, Chinese and Mexican food, and now it can add Japanese cuisine to the list as well. Sakura, a Japanese sushi and Asian food restaurant, opened Tuesday at the Milan Avenue building that has housed several Chinese restaurants over the years, most recently Norwalk Buffet.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Norwalk Reflector.