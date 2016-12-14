Norwalk schools honors retiring employeesJane McDonald and Cindy...
The district paid tribute to the dedication of Jane McDonald, treasurer's assistant, and secretary Cindy Schimpff. During Tuesday's meeting, the school board approved McDonald's Jan. 1 retirement; she has served the district for 20 years.
