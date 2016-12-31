Norwalk man sentenced for Wood County...

Norwalk man sentenced for Wood County bar brawl

A Norwalk, Ohio, man who injured a fellow patron during a deadly bar fight in Lake Township was sentenced this week to a year in prison. Kevin E. Knott, 27, pleaded guilty this month before Wood County Common Pleas Judge Robert Pollex to aggravated assault for a Jan. 7 altercation at the Country Ridge Lounge on Latcha Road in which Joseph Keichel, 44, of Eastlake, Ohio, was injured.

