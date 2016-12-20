Norwalk gets drug dog from WillardWillard council discusses, then OKs ...
During the past month, the Willard and Norwalk police departments have been in correspondence regarding a K-9 police cruiser unit and Obbie, currently Willard's only K-9 on the force. The issue was brought before the council Monday night to receive approval for the transaction.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Reflector.
Comments
Add your comments below
Norwalk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sakura, Norwalk's newest restaurant will dish o...
|Dec 16
|tom sanford
|1
|Ashley Long
|Dec 10
|Wondering
|2
|jamie mullins charlies bar
|Oct '16
|barfly101
|1
|Vote for Donald J Trump
|Oct '16
|MAGA
|1
|Larry and Carol Bartlett
|Aug '16
|aadrivers
|7
|Lippert and Lane tie the knotLocal couple excha...
|Jul '16
|They cannot kill ...
|3
|Life flight (May '16)
|May '16
|Matt
|1
Find what you want!
Search Norwalk Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC