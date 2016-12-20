Norwalk couple's son shares story of being lost in storm on icy Lake...

How'd you like to be lost for 12 hours on Lake Superior, with the thermometer 20 below zero, the boat coated with ice a foot thick on the decks and two feet on the prow? That's the exciting experience that befell Huck Stiles, son of Henry Stiles of Norwood Avenue, who is a seaman on a big lake freighter. A letter just received from him tells of the storm he faced a week ago Saturday night - it will be remembered a blizzard was blowing in Norwalk at that time.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Reflector.