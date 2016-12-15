NHS teacher denied leave of absenceSocial studies teacher Christopher ...

The Norwalk school board on Tuesday accepted the Jan. 9 resignation of social studies teacher Christopher Cloud, who is pursuing another employment opportunity. The district, at the recommendation of Superintendent George Fisk, turned down Cloud's request for a two-year leave of absence, which would have started Jan. 9. Cloud, in a letter to Fisk and the board, said he hoped to continue to "develop my professional and educational knowledge" by pursuing an undisclosed opportunity, which he believes will broaden his "professional horizons and enhance educational knowledge."

