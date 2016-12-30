'New' town hall was a landmark at int...

'New' town hall was a landmark at intersection of Route 20 and...

The citizens of Townsend Township east of Norwalk have acquired a totally new township hall and fire department headquarters at Townsend Center, just to the north of their former facilities. The brick building shown in the accompanying photo from 1895 was a true landmark at the intersection of Route 20 and Hartland Center Road, having stood there since 1870.

