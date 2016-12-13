New stamps obtained by Norwalk manHere are the top stories in the...

Louis Rood, Norwalk stamp collector and photographer has in his possession two aeronautic stamps, just issued by the government in honor of the international civil aeronautic conference being held this week at Washington. A pink two cent stamp bears a picture of the first airplane built by the Wright brothers and the other, a green five cent stamp, bears a picture of a monoplane, the Washington monument and the capital building at Washington.

