New Norwalk PD chaplain sworn inJoe Binkley is the student ministries ...
Joe Binkley believes the key to being an effective chaplain in the law enforcement community is "listening with the intent of understanding." Norwalk Mayor Rob Duncan swore in Binkley as the newest chaplain for the Norwalk Police Department on Wednesday afternoon.
