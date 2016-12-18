Mahls celebrate 50 yearsCouple celebrate at surprise party given by...
Jerry E. Mahl, of Norwalk, married the former Jane Heinlen, of Bucyrus,on Nov. 26, 166 at the Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Bucyrus. Mr. Mahl is a retired farmer and EHOVE school teacher, where he taught for 32 years.
