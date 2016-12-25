Holidays won't affect trash pickupWith Christmas and New Yeara s Day...

Typically, trash collection in Norwalk is delayed a day due to a holiday. But because the next two holidays fall on Sunday, collection will remain on the regular schedule before and following Christmas Day, Sunday, Dec. 25, and New Year's Day, Sunday, Jan. 1. "Due to the Christmas and New Year's Day holidays falling on Sundays this year, waste collection will follow regular pick-up schedules," said Chris Jones, Republic Services general manager.

