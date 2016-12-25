Holidays won't affect trash pickupWith Christmas and New Yeara s Day...
Typically, trash collection in Norwalk is delayed a day due to a holiday. But because the next two holidays fall on Sunday, collection will remain on the regular schedule before and following Christmas Day, Sunday, Dec. 25, and New Year's Day, Sunday, Jan. 1. "Due to the Christmas and New Year's Day holidays falling on Sundays this year, waste collection will follow regular pick-up schedules," said Chris Jones, Republic Services general manager.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Reflector.
Add your comments below
Norwalk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sakura, Norwalk's newest restaurant will dish o...
|Dec 16
|tom sanford
|1
|Ashley Long
|Dec 10
|Wondering
|2
|jamie mullins charlies bar
|Oct '16
|barfly101
|1
|Vote for Donald J Trump
|Oct '16
|MAGA
|1
|Larry and Carol Bartlett
|Aug '16
|aadrivers
|7
|Lippert and Lane tie the knotLocal couple excha...
|Jul '16
|They cannot kill ...
|3
|Life flight (May '16)
|May '16
|Matt
|1
Find what you want!
Search Norwalk Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC