Fugitive fails to hide from policeA man wanted on four separate...
Norwalk police arrested Christopher M. Billick, 25, on the following warrants: violation of probation, persistent disorderly conduct, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana. Officers initially showed up to an Olive Street residence to handle a report of domestic violence.
