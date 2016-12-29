Fugitive fails to hide from policeA m...

Fugitive fails to hide from policeA man wanted on four separate...

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Norwalk Reflector

Norwalk police arrested Christopher M. Billick, 25, on the following warrants: violation of probation, persistent disorderly conduct, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana. Officers initially showed up to an Olive Street residence to handle a report of domestic violence.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Reflector.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Norwalk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sakura, Norwalk's newest restaurant will dish o... Dec 16 tom sanford 1
Ashley Long Dec 10 Wondering 2
jamie mullins charlies bar Oct '16 barfly101 1
Vote for Donald J Trump Oct '16 MAGA 1
News Larry and Carol Bartlett Aug '16 aadrivers 7
News Lippert and Lane tie the knotLocal couple excha... Jul '16 They cannot kill ... 3
Life flight (May '16) May '16 Matt 1
See all Norwalk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Norwalk Forum Now

Norwalk Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Norwalk Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Climate Change
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Iraq
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
 

Norwalk, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,459 • Total comments across all topics: 277,460,707

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC