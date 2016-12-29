Fisk
Until 2015, the state board of education required each district to staff full-time educators for at least five of the following eight positions for every 1,000 students: Visual arts, music, physical education , counselors, librarians, nurses, social workers and visiting teachers. "I don't think the removal of that rule has impacted Norwalk because we have a board of education that supports the arts and the whole child, the whole student," Norwalk City Schools Superintendent George Fisk said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Reflector.
Add your comments below
Norwalk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sakura, Norwalk's newest restaurant will dish o...
|Dec 16
|tom sanford
|1
|Ashley Long
|Dec 10
|Wondering
|2
|jamie mullins charlies bar
|Oct '16
|barfly101
|1
|Vote for Donald J Trump
|Oct '16
|MAGA
|1
|Larry and Carol Bartlett
|Aug '16
|aadrivers
|7
|Lippert and Lane tie the knotLocal couple excha...
|Jul '16
|They cannot kill ...
|3
|Life flight (May '16)
|May '16
|Matt
|1
Find what you want!
Search Norwalk Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC