Christine Coiffard (left) Ricardo Ramos have their photo taken after...

Also noteworthy was Edison's autumn to remember, which included the girls' golf team winning a state title, the football team returning to the state semifinal, a new scoreboard and a new field house. Also on the sports front, area residents shared in the excitement generated in June when the Cleveland Cavaliers won the NBA championship , snapping a 52-year title drought for the city's major pro sports teams.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Reflector.