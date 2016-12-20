2016 NHRA: J&A Service Pro Mod Drag Racing Series Television Ratings Soar During 2016 Season

Donate Now! Help PaddockTalk.com go ad-free in 2017! The highly competitive NHRA J&A Service Pro Mod Drag Racing Series saw increased television ratings during 2016, the first year partnership with FOX Sports. The highest rated show during the season was the Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals in Norwalk, Ohio, which featured Bill Glidden defeating Bob Rahaim in the final.

