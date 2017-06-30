Wilton's Culture Tea Closes Doors For Good
Alex Higle and Shu-Chuan Chen of Norwalk, who opened the tea shop last August, were known for offering high-quality organic teas from around the world. Their tearoom also featured scones, sandwiches, and pastries and earlier this year sponsored a series of free health talks.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wilton Daily Voice.
Comments
Add your comments below
Norwalk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bridgeport Man Charged With 2014 Break-In At No...
|19 hr
|America Gentleman...
|3
|Ty Beanie Baby Collectors come here! (May '09)
|Mon
|Meggers1505
|77
|Caregivers for older adults receive LGBTQ training
|Jun 30
|Forest
|5
|Father, son arrested in New Canaan baseball par...
|Jun 21
|Was phartz
|4
|CT father, son arrested after teen injured duri...
|Jun 21
|MarshallS
|2
|Diner and a show: Otters play up natural draw o... (Apr '09)
|Jun 20
|Jim bob otter
|8
|Stamford Twilight League had a glorious history (Sep '09)
|Jun 20
|ron russo
|10
Find what you want!
Search Norwalk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC