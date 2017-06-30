Teen Hurt At Drinking Party In New Ca...

Teen Hurt At Drinking Party In New Canaan; Dad Busted With Son, Daughter

An investigation into an injured and drunk teen partygoer led to the arrest of a 54-year-old New Canaan father and his two adult children, one of whom had hosted the graduation party, police said. The Norwalk Hospital ER called New Canaan police at 2 a.m. May 30 after doctors admitted a "highly intoxicated" 17-year-old girl who had suffered a possible head injury, police said.

