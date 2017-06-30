Stamford Driver Tries To Flee Norwalk Police, Gets Arrested
A Stamford man tried to escape police in Norwalk after they tried to pull him over on Monday, but didn't make it very far and was arrested with large amounts of cash, according to the Hour. Police told the Hour that officers tried to pull over 36-year-old Emanuel Tyson near the intersection of Water Street and Raymond Street after observing suspicious activity.
