Rowayton Restaurant Employee Charged With Stealing From Safe
An employee of a Rowayton restaurant was charged with stealing more than $1,000 from a safe in the restaurant's office in May, according to the Hour. Police told the Hour that the manager of Sails Bar and Grill in Rowayton reported that $1,150 had been stolen from the restaurant's safe on May 31. The manager suspects Andre Gainer, 33, of Norwalk, of stealing the money, according to the Hour.
