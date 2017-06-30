Norwalk woman charged with DUI in Darien

Norwalk woman charged with DUI in Darien

Read more: Darien News-Review

A 48-year-old Norwalk woman was charged with drunk driving after she was pulled over for swerving on Tokeneke Road. On June 26 around 1 a.m., an officer saw Christine Richards , of Avenue A, driving southbound down Tokeneke Road near Five Mile River Road.

