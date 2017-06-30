Norwalk woman charged with DUI in Darien
A 48-year-old Norwalk woman was charged with drunk driving after she was pulled over for swerving on Tokeneke Road. On June 26 around 1 a.m., an officer saw Christine Richards , of Avenue A, driving southbound down Tokeneke Road near Five Mile River Road.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Darien News-Review.
Comments
Add your comments below
Norwalk Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ty Beanie Baby Collectors come here! (May '09)
|15 hr
|Meggers1505
|77
|Caregivers for older adults receive LGBTQ training
|Jun 30
|Forest
|5
|Bridgeport Man Charged With 2014 Break-In At No...
|Jun 29
|Gavone
|2
|Father, son arrested in New Canaan baseball par...
|Jun 21
|Was phartz
|4
|CT father, son arrested after teen injured duri...
|Jun 21
|MarshallS
|2
|Diner and a show: Otters play up natural draw o... (Apr '09)
|Jun 20
|Jim bob otter
|8
|Stamford Twilight League had a glorious history (Sep '09)
|Jun 20
|ron russo
|10
Find what you want!
Search Norwalk Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC