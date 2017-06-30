Norwalk Transitions: Wilton Wellness ...

Norwalk Transitions: Wilton Wellness Center

Wilton Wellness Center is being built at HomeEquity's onetime headquarters which was razed this year to clear space for the new building. Future tenants include Western Connecticut Medical Group, an affiliate of Norwalk Hospital parent Western Connecticut Health Network.

