Norwalk Owners Close Wilton's Culture...

Norwalk Owners Close Wilton's Culture Tea

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The New Canaan Daily Voice

Alex Higle and Shu-Chuan Chen of Norwalk, who opened the tea shop last August, were known for offering high-quality organic teas from around the world. Their tearoom also featured scones, sandwiches, and pastries and earlier this year sponsored a series of free health talks.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Canaan Daily Voice.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Norwalk Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Caregivers for older adults receive LGBTQ training Fri Forest 5
News Bridgeport Man Charged With 2014 Break-In At No... Thu Gavone 2
News Father, son arrested in New Canaan baseball par... Jun 21 Was phartz 4
News CT father, son arrested after teen injured duri... Jun 21 MarshallS 2
News Diner and a show: Otters play up natural draw o... (Apr '09) Jun 20 Jim bob otter 8
News Stamford Twilight League had a glorious history (Sep '09) Jun 20 ron russo 10
News Twins look back on nearly a century in Connecticut Jun 17 BPT 1
See all Norwalk Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Norwalk Forum Now

Norwalk Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Norwalk Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
 

Norwalk, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,713 • Total comments across all topics: 282,184,396

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC