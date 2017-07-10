Norwalk firm floats offer for Coral Seas
In July 2017, Norwalk, Conn.-based NC Brands announced the acquisition of Coral Seas pool cleansers, adding to its product portfolio that includes AquaPill, Red Leopard and SeaKlear. In July 2017, Norwalk, Conn.-based NC Brands announced the acquisition of Coral Seas pool cleansers, adding to its product portfolio that includes AquaPill, Red Leopard and SeaKlear.
